Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 473.9% in April

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 473.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Several research firms recently commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

