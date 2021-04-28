Marlin Hits Market Cap of $125.29 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $125.29 million and approximately $46.14 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

