Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.