Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 813.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the quarter. Amcor comprises about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.