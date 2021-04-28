Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.