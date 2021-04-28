Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,817 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06.

