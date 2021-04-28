Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.07. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

