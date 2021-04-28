Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

