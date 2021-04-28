Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

