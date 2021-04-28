Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.32. 6,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

