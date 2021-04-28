Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.28.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. 19,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.