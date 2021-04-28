Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $93.13 and a one year high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

