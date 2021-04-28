Masari Price Up 24.4% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $11,988.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,173.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.10 or 0.04954590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.26 or 0.00467497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.33 or 0.01632381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00750828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.45 or 0.00521383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.00434637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

