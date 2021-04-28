Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.66% of Masco worth $100,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

