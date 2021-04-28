Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.47.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

