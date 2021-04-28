Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $602.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.40 million and the lowest is $580.10 million. Masonite International reported sales of $551.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $131.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Masonite International by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

