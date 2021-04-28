MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Cap of $4.48 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $196,696.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

