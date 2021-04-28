MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSRT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 634,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,975. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

