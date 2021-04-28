MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSRT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 634,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,975. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
MassRoots Company Profile
