Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of MA traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.25. 83,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.68 and a 200-day moving average of $345.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $262.96 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The stock has a market cap of $392.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

