Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

