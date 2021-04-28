Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Materion worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

