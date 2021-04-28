Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.930 EPS.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 337,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

