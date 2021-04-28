Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.75 Million

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $883.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.60 million to $903.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $16,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.