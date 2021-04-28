Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.75

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 75044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

