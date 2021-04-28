Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,637 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.