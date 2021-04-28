Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

