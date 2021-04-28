Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,618. The company has a market cap of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boxlight by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boxlight by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

