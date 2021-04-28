Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. 2,570,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,371. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

