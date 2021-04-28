MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MXL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. 515,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,804. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 in the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

