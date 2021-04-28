MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.51 million.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 515,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,804. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

