Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,894.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.