MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 39,470 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 81,883 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. 1,666,197 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27.

