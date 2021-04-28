MBE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

