McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $31,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $4,462,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,339,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

