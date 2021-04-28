McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.970-3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion.

Separately, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.