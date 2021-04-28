Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $458.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

