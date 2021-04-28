McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $130,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The company has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

