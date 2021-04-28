McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.02. 39,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

