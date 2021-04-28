MDC Partners (MDCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. MDC Partners has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.