MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.50. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 663,930 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MDC Partners by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.