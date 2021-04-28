MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

