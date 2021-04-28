Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.01

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.01 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 82,833 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £210.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.01.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

