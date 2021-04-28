Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 437.9% from the March 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

