MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MDVL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The stock has a market cap of $425.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

