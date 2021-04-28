Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

REFG traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

