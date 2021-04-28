Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 99.2% in April

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDCN stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 228,844,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,772,500. Medican Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
