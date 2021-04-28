Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.70 million.

Shares of SHWZ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 74,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,272. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

