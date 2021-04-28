Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.70 million.
Shares of SHWZ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 74,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,272. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.
