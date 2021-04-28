Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) vs. Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Financial Analysis

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Medicure has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medicure and Intellipharmaceutics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -179.92% -63.27% -41.85% Intellipharmaceutics International -232.11% N/A -81.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Intellipharmaceutics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.20 million 0.90 -$14.91 million N/A N/A Intellipharmaceutics International $3.48 million 1.52 -$8.09 million N/A N/A

Intellipharmaceutics International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medicure.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that provides measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure, as well as Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; and Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression. It also provides Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; and Regabatin XR and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. In addition, the company offers Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, it is developing Oxycodone ER, an extended release tablet for relief of pain. The company has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

