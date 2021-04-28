Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

MDGS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 751,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,669. Medigus has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

