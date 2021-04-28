Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

