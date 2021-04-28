Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

